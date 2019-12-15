BTS pretty boy rapper Kim Namjoon aka RM has lost 33 pairs of AirPods

Losing AirPods (or just a single bud like me) sucks — like really sucks. But our pain is nothing compared to BTS leader Kim Namjoon, aka RM, who says he's lost 33 pairs of AirPods. Does he know about Find My AirPods?

That's over $5,000 worth of AirPods — At $159 a pop, 33 pairs of AirPods works out to $5,247. That total increases if he's lost the $199 AirPods with wireless charging case or $249 AirPods Pro. It's an insane amount of money to blow on AirPods, but pennies for the 25-year-old K-pop singer whose net worth is estimated to be about $8 million.

AirPods have only been around for 3 years. He's using and losing 11 pairs of AirPods per year. Let that sink in for a second!

So many dead AirPods — RM revealed his AirPods addiction — more like forgetfulness if he's always losing them — during a livestream. He revealed he's on his 34th pair of AirPods after a fan told him they lost theirs. Apparently, he's constantly reminded of his fallen AirPods whenever he opens his Bluetooth settings and sees their device names.