Diplo lays a track using his Tesla’s dashboard

Diplo and Mark Ronson’s Silk City has a new song out, and Diplo decided to promote it in an interesting way. The music producer and DJ took to Instagram to show how Silk City’s “New Love” could be recreated on a Tesla's dashboard.

Beats on the fly — EDM has identified the program Diplo uses as TRAX, a digital audio workstation (DAW). The program hit Teslas in late 2019, but a recent update has expanded its capabilities. It’s definitely no replacement for the likes of Ableton, Logic Pro, Pro Tools, or even FL Studio, but it clearly has enough under the hood to build the skeleton of a song.

Teslas are still nowhere close to being ready for a fully unsupervised AutoPilot mode, but this could be a fun way to pass the time in low-risk scenarios or for passengers. Notably, Diplo recreated “New Love” while parked, but let’s hope this whole stunt doesn’t give Elon Musk any ideas.