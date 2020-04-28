DJI's Mavic Air 2 flies by other drones with 34 minutes of flight time

Tech
The longest-lasting Mavic drone DJI has ever made, the Mavic Air 2 is also a lot more intelligent, too.
Replacing the Mavic Air is the new Mavic Air 2. The foldable drone is faster and has improved image optics, but the reason DJI drones are the best in the business is because of the company's relentless pursuit of adding more intelligence into each quadcopter.
The Mavic Air 2 has all of the usual DJI smarts like obstacle avoidance and subject tracking and a few new upgrades. The new stuff, like Advanced Pilot Assistance System (APAS) 3.0, is able to better autonomously maneuver around, over, and under obstacles.