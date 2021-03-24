Dyson V15 Detect uses a laser to reveal dust and control suction power

Tech
Dyson's two latest cordless vacuums, the V15 Detect and Omniglide, both come from a galaxy far, far away. One has a laser and the other an illuminated crevice tool that resembles a lightsaber.
Since going full cordless a few years ago, Dyson’s vacuums have only got more powerful. The bins have grown larger and battery life is longer. The new Dyson V15 Detect adds a laser to help reveal dust and control suction power.
At first, the laser may seem like a headlight, which other vacuums have had for ages. But there’s actually some high-tech science behind it.