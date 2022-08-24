Fitbit’s new smartwatches are all about helping you tame your stress

Everyone has their own way of dealing with stress, but it’s hard to deal if you don’t have information on what causes it. To that end, Fitbit announced its three refreshed wearables: the Inspire 3, the Versa 4, and the Sense 2, which come with new stress management features and an expanded library of workout modes.

From left to right: the Inspire 3, Versa 4, and Sense 2. Fitbit

The Sense 2 is clearly aimed at those looking to get ahold of their stress, since it has a new sensor that was purpose-built to track when you’re feeling antsy. The entry-level Inspire 3 also has some stress tools, although not to the extent of Fitbit’s flagship Sense lineup. As for the Versa 4, Fitbit designed the smartwatch to be more of a training device for those who are more serious about their workouts.

We first got to try out these stress management features with the Charge 5 through its EDA scan. It’s a smart move to separate itself from the rest of the wearables crowd, like Garmin or smartwatches from Apple or Samsung.

Fitbit’s refreshed wearables come with a variety of customization options. Fitbit

The buttons are back — It only makes sense to start with Fitbit’s flagship health-focused wearable, the Sense 2. Fitbit gave us a solid offering to manage stress with the first Sense. Now, Fitbit is upping its capabilities by adding a body response sensor that tracks continuous electrodermal activity. Combined with the cEDA sensor, the Sense 2 tracks your heart rate, heart rate variability, and skin temperature to get a better idea of any potential signs of stress.

The Sense 2 can help you figure out what triggers stress for you, and then give you different ways to manage that stress in the moment. You can opt for some mood logging, guided breathing, mindfulness sessions, through the Sense 2 itself or the Fitbit app.

The Sense 2 comes with a new sensor to better track stress levels. Fitbit

If you’re looking for something more workout-oriented, the Versa 4 is more up your alley. Fitbit doubled the amount of exercise modes on the Versa 4, now offering 40 exercise modes including new options like HIIT, weight lifting, CrossFit and dance. Fitbit is bringing back the physical buttons for all three of its refreshed wearables, but it’s a warm welcome back for the Versa 4. No more annoying capacitive buttons to deal with when you’re dying after a particularly sweaty workout.

The Versa 4 was designed for those who want to maximize their workouts. Fitbit

Entry-level excellence — At the most affordable price point, Fitbit is updating the Inspire lineup with some key features. The Inspire 3 will be the first time Fitbit is using an AMOLED color display and an always-on display function with the Inspire lineup. You can also squeeze out an impressive 10 days of battery life out of the Inspire 3, crowning it as the Fitbit with the longest battery life.

The 10-hour battery life on the Inspire 3 is noteworthy since it starts at $100. Fitbit

You can track stress with the Inspire 3 with the Stress Management Score function, although not as well as with the Sense 2 and its extra sensors. But you also get all the typical features we’ve come to expect from Fitbit, like tracking calories burned, heart rate, steps, and sleep quality.

The Inspire 3 starts at $100, while the Versa 4 starts at $230, and the Sense 2 starts at $300. You can currently preorder all three on Fitbit’s website, but the Inspire 3 will be available in September, while the other two wearables will be available sometime this fall. All three devices come with a six-month Premium membership for Fitbit.