Five ways autonomous cars could free us from the tyranny of commuting

Tech
The self-driving car could transform our ideas of space and time, enabling us to do more of the things we love and less of the ones we loathe. Here are some of the most fascinating potential uses.
Planning a flight? Perhaps a long drive could be cheaper. Travelers could input their destination, fall asleep in their vehicle, and wake up rested at their ultimate destination. No waiting in terminals, checking bags, or layovers.
The BBC found that a domestic flight produces 133 grams of carbon dioxide per kilometer of travel, plus 121 grams of secondary high altitude emissions. A car with four passengers produces just 43 grams of carbon dioxide per kilometer.