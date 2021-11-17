Fujifilm's new instant camera lets you look at pics before you print

Tech
A digital display, card slot, and mobile connectivity make this instant film camera a lot more convenient.
Fujifilm is giving its newest instant film camera a dose digital of digital convenience. The Instax Mini Evo will merge instant film with a storage card slot, wireless connectivity, and a 3-inch display to give photographer’s the best of both worlds.
Not knowing how instant snaps will turn out can be charming, but if you’re not into wasting expensive film, the new Instax Mini Evo has your back. Using its display and wireless connectivity, Fujifilma’s new camera lets you choose and edit the image you want to print.