Google's real-time transcription Recorder app is now available for Pixel 2 and Pixel 3

The Pixel 4's best feature — the Recorder app that transcribes audio recordings in real time — is now available for download from the Play Store onto Pixel 2 and 3 (and 3a) phones. Unfortunately, if you're a Pixel 1 owner, you're out of luck.

Might work on non-Pixel phones — The app is only available for Pixel 2 (and newer) phones, but some users have successfully sideloaded it onto their non-Pixel Android phones running Android 10, according to Android Police. Be warned, though: the app may be buggy and crash. We tried installing it on an Essential Phone and OnePlus 7 Pro, both running Android 10, and no dice. If you want to try on your own Android phone, you can download the Recorder app from trusted Android app repository APKMirror here.