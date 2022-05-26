Tech
Gucci and Oura's gold smart ring is a collab that needed to happen
Gucci is bringing its gold and torchon aesthetic to Oura's smart ring (and tech products in general) for the first time.
Gucci is releasing its own $950 smart ring, partnering with Oura the creators of the Oura Ring 3 to make it happen, the fashion house announced today.
Gucci x Oura — This special edition smart ring has an 18-karat yellow gold interlocking Gucci “G” stamped into it, “framed by braided torchon detailing,” and looks more or less like what I expected a Gucci smart ring would look like.
Gucci and Oura are using a dark band made from a black PVD-coated titanium and also keeping things entirely circular, unlike Oura’s own rings, which feature a flat top on one side.
Generation 3 — The Gucci x Oura ring is built on Oura’s Generation 3 platform, which means it has access to the same temperature sensing, heart rate monitoring, and activity tracking sensors that impressed us on Oura’s own third-generation smart ring. As an added bonus, buying Gucci’s more expensive €950 or $950 version comes with a lifetime membership to the required Oura subscription service.
Fashion chops — Partnering with an iconic fashion brand is a big step for Oura. The wearable maker has courted celebrity endorsements (including a partnership with the NBA) but in my opinion, hasn’t capitalized on the Oura Ring’s real potential as a fashion accessory.
Now thanks to Gucci, the company has proof it can work collaboratively in the luxury fashion world which could open a world of possibilities.
The Gucci x Oura smart ring is available in select stores and the Gucci website for $950.