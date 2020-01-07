Impossible Foods' is now making plant-based pork

Today at CES 2020, Impossible Foods revealed its first new product since the groundbreaking Impossible Burger from 2016: plant-based pork. The company says that Impossible Pork, as the food is aptly named, can be used in any recipe that calls for ground pork. Like the Impossible Burger before it, this new fake meat is designed to act like the real deal — that means it looks, cooks, and tastes just like real pork.

Healthy and good for the environment — Impossible Foods says its plant-based pork is gluten-free, contains no animal hormones or antibiotics, and most importantly perhaps, carries a "tiny fraction" of the environmental footprint of its animal counterparts. "It delivers the taste, nutrition, and versatility that matters to people who love meat," says Impossible Foods, adding that its pork has 40 percent calories than the traditional meat.

What does it taste like? — We're about to find that out, as the company is getting ready to let us taste its Impossible Pork. Stay tuned, but we do know there might be spring rolls, stuffed vegetables, dumplings and more ready to go into our mouths (and maybe our hearts).

Later this year, the company is also going to offer Impossible Sausage, which will make its debut in Burger King's breakfast croissants. BK is already carrying the Impossible Burger 2.0 in its Whoppers hamburgers, and soon it'll have faux sausage in its menu. The limited-edition sandwich will only be available at 139 locations in five regions, though: Savannah, Georgia; Lansing, Michigan; Springfield, Illinois; Albuquerque, New Mexico; and Montgomery, Alabama.