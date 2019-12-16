Wireless headphones have matured so much in recent years that you can go days at a time without charging up. On the flip side, that means it’s also easy to forget to charge them up sometimes. JBL believes its new headphones with solar charging are a solution that could mean you never go another moment without tunes.

“Virtually unlimited” playtime — The company’s Reflect Eternal over-ear headphones feature a “Powerfoyle” material along the band that can draw energy from both indoor and outdoor light.

According to JBL, an hour and a half of outdoor time is enough to get you through 68 hours of listening — if you’re starting with fully charged cans. For comparison, Apple states its AirPods can deliver 24 hours with a fully charged case, the same amount the Reflect get with no solar charging.

Besides solar charging, the Reflect Eternals pack a pretty standard spec-sheet with features like 40mm drivers and some water resistance. There’s a dedicated smart assistant button on the side for activating Google Assistant or Apple’s Siri.

JBL unveiled Reflect Eternals through a crowdfunding project and it’s already hit its goal with an expected October 2020 release date. If you’d like a pair you can still order them through Indiegogo for $99, the only place JBL is selling them for now.