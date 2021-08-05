Samsung’s new Galaxy Watch 4 UI looks a lot more sophisticated

Tech
Leaked images show how Samsung and Google's One UI Watch collaboration will integrate features like biometrics and navigation with Android smartphones.
Earlier this summer Samsung announced a new user experience to accompany its smartwatches: One UI Watch, a platform built on top of Google’s Wear OS that aims to more deeply integrate the Galaxy Watch and Android smartphone experience.
Since that announcement, we’ve had a few more updates on just what the new UI will bring to the table, including a recent drop of leaked pictures (all of which are written in Portuguese) showing off some updated app experiences, like...