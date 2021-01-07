LG’s new cordless stick vacuum cleans up after itself

LG plans to launch a new cordless stick vacuum at CES next week that empties itself. The LG CordZeroThinQ A9 Kompressor+ is a mouthful, to say the least, and will definitely take up some real estate in your home. The charging station also allows you to automatically empty the dust canister to make tossing your dust bunnies easier (h/t The Verge).

A slight improvement — The charging station houses the vacuum’s six accessories and nozzles in addition to pulling dust out of a docked vacuum. The interchangeable nozzles also allow you to transform it into a mop to pick up where the vacuum left off. The self-cleaning process can also be activated manually on the touchscreen to suck debris into an attached dust bag.

The tradeoff for the portability of cordless stick vacs is usually their small debris-carrying capacity and the time it takes to charge them. Whether the dust bags in the charging station will match the canister size or offer room for several cleanings remains to be seen.

LG

If the bags are a very specific size, have to be replaced often, are expensive, or just encouraging the constant use of case-specific plastic bags, the appeal of the automation may be lost.

On one hand, you won’t breathe in the cloud of dust that appears whenever you open or empty a canister. If you have a lot of ground to cover or a big mess on your hands, however, constantly docking the vacuum might not be practical for your chore schedule.

The price and availability of the LG CordZeroThinQ A9 Kompressor+ are expected to be revealed on January 11.