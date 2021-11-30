Will Gendron

Zuck

Watch Mark Zuckerburg torment you with BBQ sauce in this Meta parody

The video is intended as comedy, but we’re not sure whether to laugh or cry.

While we await the launch of Mark Zuckerberg’s Metaverse, one absurdist YouTube channel, Surreal Entertainment, has given us an unsettling and darkly comedic glimpse at what Zuck’s VR future could be like.

Surreal Entertainment

The immersive parody video throws watchers into a “choose-your-own adventure” experience starring none other than Zuckerberg, himself. Your choice is simple — accept or decline Zuck’s offering of Sweet Baby Ray’s barbecue sauce.

Tap