Pornhub's reckoning intensifies, Mastercard and Visa block payments

Mastercard and Visa have stopped accepting payments for Pornhub, the second largest porn site and the world's tenth-largest site overall. The move by the two payments processors comes following a report earlier this week by The New York Times alleging that Pornhub hasn't done enough to crack down on illegal content, including videos that feature minors being exploited, raped, and trafficked.

"Today, the use of our cards at Pornhub is being terminated,” Mastercard told New York Times. “Our investigation over the past several days has confirmed violations of our standards prohibiting unlawful content.... we continue to investigate potential illegal content on other websites.”

For Visa's part, the company said, "Given the allegations of illegal activity, Visa is suspending Pornhub’s acceptance privileges pending the completion of our ongoing investigation."

YouTube of porn — The scandal highlights the dark side of 'growth at all costs' business models. Pornhub scaled to massive heights on the same model as YouTube, allowing anyone to upload explicit videos to the site and utilizing moderators to identify content that violates its terms of service.

Pornhub came under fire last year for hosting videos from a production company that was widely accused of lying to women, telling them that the porn videos they appeared in were being made for private customers when in reality it would upload them to Pornhub, where the videos would rack up millions of views. Any user on Pornhub can earn revenue from the ads placed alongside their videos, creating an incentive structure ripe for exploitation. After 22 of the women involved sued the production company, its owners and employees were hit with federal sex trafficking charges. Pornhub was criticized for waiting a long time before pulling the offending videos — the production company's channel was the tenth most popular on the site.

The Times article details other instances of non-consenual pornography appearing on Pornhub, in which people were coerced into filming or unknowingly recorded during sex acts only to discover later that the videos had been uploaded to the site.

Money talks — In response to the scandal, Pornhub is implementing several changes, including shutting off the ability for anyone but verified users to upload videos — it intends to create a formal process for users to apply for verification. It also turned off the downloads for all videos except those from members in its paid Model Program.

Pornhub is now going on the defensive, saying it's disappointed that Mastercard and Visa are cutting it off despite the changes it's implementing. "This news is crushing for the hundreds of thousands of models who rely on our platform for their livelihoods," it added. It's unclear whether the announced changes will be enough to satsify Mastercard and Visa.

Pornhub makes its money from a premium subscription service. Users can also pay for access to exclusive videos, for which Pornhub takes a cut of sales.

Considering Visa and Mastercard represent a combined 90 percent of the credit and debit card market, Pornhub will have to act aggressively to clean up its act. Its announced changes may increase costs and slow growth, but that growth has come at a big cost for all the victims left in its wake.