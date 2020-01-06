Mophie’s latest wireless charging station can jumpstart your car

Mophie has unveiled a new wireless charging station with some serious juice. The new Powerstation Go is capable of jump-starting an SUV or full-size car thanks to a whopping 44,400mWh of power and spark-proof mini jumper cables. For your less extreme power needs, i.e. your phone, the Powerstation Go is equipped with wireless charging and two 2.4A USB-A ports that allow you to charge two devices at once. An LED flashlight will also come in handy, especially if you need to get under the hood.

This new device is convenient for when you’re in a pinch, say stuck with a dead battery in isolation or suffering from the social anxiety of asking strangers for help. It’s lightweight and portable, making it easy to stow away in a glove apartment. It also comes in an array of colors, including black, blue, rose gold, blue and purple, camo, and gold.

How do I get the juice? — The Powerstation Go is now available exclusively on HSN for a discounted $109.99. It’ll see a wider release January 9 on Mophie’s site for $159.95. Why wait when the best time to prepare is yesterday and you can save $50?