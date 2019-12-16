New AirPods firmware might fix buggy pairing issues

Are your second-gen AirPods or AirPods Pro having problems? Updating them to the latest 2C54 firmware might fix any issues.
Connectivity issues — Apple doesn't say what the firmware update does, but I'm hoping it fixes the connectivity issues I had with my AirPods Pro — specifically, sound only coming out of one earbud and the buds getting stuck in either the noise cancellation or transparency modes.
How to update — There's no way to force an update for AirPods; you have to wait for your buds to be automatically updated. To check the firmware, make sure the AirPods are paired to your iOS device and then go to the Settings app > General > About > AirPods. If the firmware says 2C54 — great, they were updated. If not, the only thing you can do is be patient; your little white buds will get updated eventually.