The new Moto 360 is now available for pre-order

After earlier teases, you can now pre-order the new 2019 Moto 360 with shipping slated for January 10. The smartwatch is priced at $349 and comes in three different colors.

Not exactly a Motorola product — The new Wear OS smartwatch carries the Motorola branding, but it's not made by Motorola. Instead, the new Moto 360 is made by eBuyNow; it's no different than the new BlackBerry phones being made by TCT. But honestly, does it matter? The Moto 360 looks great. It's stylish and is powered by Qualcomm's latest Wear 3310 chip. Did we mention it's stylish?

Specs at a glance — A few things you might care about: the Moto 360 is made of stainless steel, has a 1.2-inch round AMOLED display (390 x 390 resolution) with Gorilla Glass 3, comes with 20mm bands, and is certified for 3ATM water resistance. It also has 8GB of internal storage and a 355mAh battery with 0-100 fast charging in 60 minutes.