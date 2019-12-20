Nope, this isn't the 'iPhone SE 2'

There's a low-quality video going around of an alleged "iPhone SE 2" showing a device with an iPhone 4/5-like body with flat metal sides, frosted rear glass, and the iPhone 11 Pro's signature triple-camera camera array. Don't believe the "hands-on" — it's fake. The device is just an iPhone 11 Pro with a third-party case mod.

The "leak" got it all wrong — The fake device doesn't match any iPhone SE 2 reports. One of the most reliable Apple analysts, TF International Securities' Ming-Chi Kuo, says Apple is readying the iPhone SE successor for 2020 (likely in the spring). It's expected to resemble the iPhone 8 with a 4.7-inch LCD display and Touch ID home button. 3D Touch will reportedly be swapped out for Haptic Touch. Kuo believes the SE 2 will come with an A13 chip, 3GB of RAM, and 64/128GB of storage.