HP’s new tablet has a flippable hi-res webcam

A 13-megapixel camera flips forwards and backwards for hi-res selfies as well as front-facing pics and video.
HP has been announcing a lot of products recently (like this stealth gaming PC hidden inside an ultrawide monitor). Now, among that list of monitors, laptops, and all-in-one desktop computers, is a Windows tablet with a rotatable camera.
The 11-inch tablet runs on the latest version of Microsoft's operating system, Windows 11. HP calls this device a hybrid since it’s basically a Windows computer that can be used in tablet mode, though an optional keyboard (sold separately) adds a layer of tactile functionality for a laptop-like experience that can be used in both landscape and portrait modes. The tablet is also compatible with the HP Rechargeable Tilt Pen.