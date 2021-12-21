OnePlus CEO Pete Lau teases OnePlus 10 Pro reveal in January

OnePlus is already looking towards the new year after its co-founder and CEO Pete Lau teased through a post on Weibo that the OnePlus 10 Pro would be coming in January. Offering no specifics, Lau posted “10 Pro, see you in January” in Chinese on Weibo with no other details or exact dates.

The expected January reveal is earlier than most anticipated, with previous predictions that the OnePlus 10 Pro would be unveiled sometime in the first quarter of 2022. The only other details we got from OnePlus’ plans for 2022 were through a virtual conference held in September. Dubbed “OnePlus 2.0,” Lau detailed his vision for the next phase of the company, including OnePlus’ integration with its sibling company, Oppo, through unifying the companies’ operating systems and design teams.

Leaks on leaks — As for the OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus has been pretty tight-lipped about any official information related to its latest phone. But, netizens have been busy in the recent months leaking details about the awaited flagship upgrade. With several renders showing a new design and a full spec list leaked, the OnePlus 10 Pro is expected to come with Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chip, a 6.7-inch LPTO QHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate, and a 5,000mAh battery that is rumored to have some form of fast charging. The most recent leaks show that the OnePlus 10 Pro will have 80W fast wired charging, conflicting with previous reports of 125W. Either way, it will be an upgrade from the current flagship model, the OnePlus 9 Pro, and its 65W fast wired charging.

From the leaks, it looks like the OnePlus 10 Pro’s rear-facing cameras will be the same specs as the OnePlus 9 Pro with a 48-megapixel main sensor, 50-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens that were made with Hasselblad. The major difference with OnePlus 10 Pro’s camera build is its 32-megapixel front-facing camera, up from its predecessor’s 16 megapixels. The upgrade would be a welcome change as OnePlus’ previous models have offered lackluster selfie snaps when it comes to skin tones.