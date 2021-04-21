OnePlus teases gaming triggers you clip onto your phone for more pew pew pew

The OnePlus Watch may not be the game-changing smartwatch everyone hoped for, but can I interest you in these OnePlus gaming triggers that the company’s CEO and (lately) one-man-marketer Pete Lau just teased?

In a tweet this morning, Lau shared two images of the gaming triggers accessory that seemingly work by clipping onto a smartphone. These provide shoulder buttons for smartphones — suitable for many first-person shooters like PUBG, Call of Duty: Mobile, or Fortnite, or racing or fighting games.

“We designed the OnePlus gaming triggers to be solid, responsive, pleasingly ‘clicky,’ and, yes, beautiful,” Lau tweeted. “We also made sure they work with many other phones — because the best product design is one that leaves you free to make your own choices.”

Other than a few images and Lau’s tweet, we don’t know anything else about the add-on gaming triggers. How much will they be? Which games will they work with? Is this even a product going to production or just another OnePlus concept tease? The OnePlus gaming triggers were originally teased during the OnePlus 9 series launch event, but fell off our radar since everyone was so focused on the 9 Pro’s Hasselblad camera.

“For you gamers, we’re also introducing a brand new OnePlus gaming trigger with capacitive sensing technology,” said Ryan Fenwick, OnePlus’s head of global corporate communications. “Simply snap on one or both of the triggers to upgrade your mobile gaming experience.”

The OnePlus gaming triggers work with any phone. OnePlus

I hope to god it’s real because I’ve been getting mighty envious of the many gaming phones like the Redmagic 6 or the ROG Phone 5 that have built-in touch-sensitive trigger buttons.

We’ve reached out to OnePlus for more information. Playing games with claw hands is so dumb and stupid.

OnePlus (via Android Community)