Outage across G Suite apps throws a wrench in the workday

If you've been having trouble with certain G Suite apps today, you're not alone. Google Drive, Docs, Sheets, and Slides briefly crashed this afternoon, disrupting workers — or temporarily blessing, depending on how you look at it — who rely on G Suite. The company confirmed the "service disruption" on Twitter following widespread reports of issues starting around 1:30 p.m. on Monday.

Still not working smoothly, though — Google has since said issues with Drive have been resolved. But, the apps remain slow to load, at least on our end. The outage left some unable to use apps such as Google Docs for upwards of an hour which, understandably, has caused some panic among users working on deadlines (on Twitter, at least). For the rest, hope you enjoyed the Monday interlude.