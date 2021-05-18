Redesigned MacBook Pros with HDMI and SD slots getting 10-core CPUs

As if past rumors of Apple’s rumored MacBook Pro design bringing back HDMI, the SD card slot (!!!), and MagSafe magnetic charging didn’t have me excited enough, now Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman shares details on the Apple silicon chips (M2?) that’ll power them.

According to Gurman, Apple has two 10-core CPU chips for the new MacBook Pros made up of eight high-performance cores and two energy-efficient cores. The difference between the two chips will be in graphics: one version will have 16 cores and the other with 32 cores. Additionally, the machines will support up to 64GB of RAM.

For real pros — If you’re a spec-head, you’re gonna be very happy with the performance boost versus the M1-powered MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and 24-inch iMac — all of which have the same 8-core CPU design (four high-performance cores and four energy-efficient cores) and either 7- or 8-core graphics. The M1 Macs also max out at 16GB of RAM.

Gurman also says the new chips will have an improved Neural Engine and more Thunderbolt ports. The current M1 Macs only have two Thunderbolt ports.

Coming in the summer? — Sources claim the new MacBook Pros, coming in 14 and 16-inch versions, could arrive this summer. However, component shortages could keep supply constrained until 2022, according to DigiTimes.

How much are they gonna cost? — Not cheap. Do not expect cheap. Everything about these new MacBook Pros screams premium. Be prepared to pay top dollar.