More than a dozen Play Store riskware apps with a combined half a million downloads flew under Google’s radar and are pushing aggressive ads, according to a new report. Researchers from antivirus provider Bitdefender discovered the apps and their ability to hide on devices. This allowed developers to drown users in ads even when the app wasn’t in use.

What were these apps doing? — In total, these apps were downloaded more than 550,000 times. Post-installation, the apps would wait for four hours before churning out ads and two days before hiding from users. They split their code across resource files so that one file would appear to Google as a functional utility or game while the other houses malicious ad-scheduling and/or app-hiding code. These are the riskware apps:

Car Racing 2019

4K Wallpaper (Background 4K Full HD)

Backgrounds 4K HD

QR Code Reader & Barcode Scanner Pro

File Manager Pro - Manager SD Card/Explorer

VMOWO City: Speed Racing 3D

Barcode Scanner

Screen Stream Mirroring

QR Code - Scan & Read a Barcode

Period Tracker - Cycle Ovulation Women's

QR & Barcode Scan Reader

Wallpapers 4K, Backgrounds HD

Transfer Data Smart

Explorer File Manager

Today Weather Radar

Mobnet.io: Big Fish Frenzy

Clock LED

Once the ads started running, they would appear everywhere, often inhibiting the user from even using the app for its intended purpose. In response to Bitdefender, Google is in the process of taking down the offenders.