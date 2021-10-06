Rivian's electric SUV hype explained in 5 key specs

Tech
The R1S is a high-powered, luxury EV with lots to be excited about.
Electric vehicles keep getting bigger and bigger — not just in terms of popularity, but in terms of actual, physical size. Among the newest, and buzziest purveyors of large EVs is Rivian, which will soon release its first SUV, the R1S.
Rivian hasn’t even started deliveries on its R1S (they’re expected to start this fall), but already, the SUV is among the buzziest EVs out there, competing in both popularity and specs with major players like Tesla which will eventually launch its full-sized EV, the Cybertruck.