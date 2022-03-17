Samsung crams more into Galaxy A53 5G, while cutting price by $50

The new Galaxy A53 5G is not as flashy as Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S smartphones, but it’s not exactly trying to compete with the Galaxy S22+ and its $1,000 price tag, or even with the $1,200 Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Announced during its Galaxy A event today, the Galaxy A53 5G offers better bang for your buck than its predecessor with a $450 starting price, which is $50 less than before.

The Galaxy A53 5G reveal was somewhat spoiled since an unboxing video from a Vietnamese YouTuber was seen yesterday. Not that it mattered. Samsung is no stranger to smartphone leaks.

Samsung’s mid-range Galaxy lineup has been really popular, even accounting for more than half of its smartphone sales in 2021, according to research from Counterpoint Research. It’s no surprise Samsung is squeezing more value into the A53 5G while shaving pricing.

Same specs — The A53 5G’s specs are almost the same as its predecessor, the A52 5G. The refreshed mid-range smartphone has a rear quad-camera system with a 64-megapixel main camera, 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera, 5-megapixel macro camera, and a 5-megapixel depth camera, along with a 32-megapixel front camera.

Like the A52 5G, the A53 5G has 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a slot for a microSD up to 1TB. The 5,000 mAh battery is still the same with two-day battery life and Samsung’s 25W Super Fast Charging capability.

The 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate is also the same as on the A52 5G. In fact, the only new thing that the Galaxy A53 5G seems to have is a 5nm processor, which powers a bunch of AI algorithmic functions that improve your photos and videos in low light, and can make sure the screen is always visible even in bright sunlight.

$50 cheaper — Another major change is that Samsung decided to drop the retail price of the Galaxy A53 5G to $450, compared to the $500 that the A52 5G went for. The pricepoint was already attractive for those not interested in flagship smartphones and businesses looking to offer employees a decent work phone.

Samsung has the Galaxy A53 5G for preorder on its website, which you can put money down for until its official release on March 31. The preorder also comes with a pair of Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Live.