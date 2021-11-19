Skittish is a Zoom hang for people who love Animal Crossing

Talk Zoo
A video call alternative with wild animals and a use of spatial 3D audio that makes a whole lot of sense.
Skittish, created by Andy Baio and Simon Hales, is a mix between live audio products like Twitter Spaces or Clubhouse, and the janky 3D spaces you might find in browser games like Runescape. The only difference is you play as an animal.
Building a space in Skittish is as simple as making an account, choosing your animal, and then dragging in items from a pre-made library of paths, foliage, and event objects. It’s not quite Animal Crossing. But you can make some fun stuff pretty quickly.