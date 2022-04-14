Skullcandy's Doritos earbuds collab is ridiculously cheesy

Tech
If for some reason, you ever wanted wireless earbuds that look like a Doritos chip, Skullcandy has you covered with its latest bizarre collab.
People are really into Doritos — for evidence, look no further than Skullcandy’s limited-edition wireless earbud collab with the chip brand, which has already sold out. We’re not quite sure who was asking for this, but Skullcandy hasn’t shied away from interesting collabs in the past.
It’s a little hard to see the 4/20 connection for this collab, but it does sound like one of those brilliant ideas that you get when you’re blazed out of your mind, so maybe there’s some synergy there.