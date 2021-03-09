Sonos finally made the Bluetooth speaker everyone’s been asking for

Tech
The Roam is Sonos’ smallest, smartest, most portable, most rugged, and most affordable wireless speaker ever. It streams music via Wi-Fi and Bluetooth so there’s no compromise on sound or battery life.
For years, Sonos insisted Bluetooth speakers weren’t good enough compared to its family of Wi-Fi speakers that are capable of streaming higher quality sound. Then, in 2019 Sonos caved with the Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Move speaker.
At $399, it’s not a very affordable speaker. It’s also quite heavy at six pounds.