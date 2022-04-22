Sony may go with a much sleeker look for its upcoming WH-1000XM5 headphones, if recently leaked images are any indication. German tech blog TechnikNews was able to get their hands on exclusive leaks revealing how the Sony WH-1000XM5 may look and even some potential details of its spec sheet.

One of the more apparent design departures from the WH-1000XM4 is its headband. If the leaked images are accurate, the fifth-generation wireless headphones would move away from that chunky singular band look. Instead, the WH-1000XM5 could opt for thin stems that connect the earcups to the headband.

Overall, the images show a seemingly slimmer profile for the WH-1000XM5, but with earcups that look larger and more cushy.

Leaked specs — Along with the images, TechnikNews divulged some leaked specs around battery life, the internal build and compatibility. The biggest upgrade for the WH-1000XM5 could be a purported 40 hours of battery life with ANC, which is 10 more hours than its predecessor. With more battery life, we can also expect a longer charge time of 3.5 hours, according to the leaks.

It looks like Sony maintained the same level of connectivity with the WH-1000XM5 thankfully, keeping the Bluetooth compatibility, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB-C charging port. The leaks suggest that there will be some improvements to the ANC since the new model would use two processors along with three microphones. The leaked images also show that the WH-1000XM5 replaces the former Custom button with one that’s labeled NC/AMB.