Most NFTs are pretty lame digital artwork, like an 8-bit graphic of Joe Exotic from Tiger King or a music track produced by Elon Musk. The art itself is a digital file that’s infinitely replicable, but NFTs are supposed to imbue them with value by creating a one-of-a-kind edition tethered to the creator, who can realize returns from the NFT each time it changes hands.

Plenty of the NFTs released thus far aren’t glorious artworks designed to give artists financial security and the freedom to continue to create. Instead, many feel like cheap ways for celebrities to cash in on their fame with little effort. One that we’re actually into, however, contains the source code for the modern internet as we know it, the World Wide Web. And it’s being sold by the web’s creator, Tim Berners-Lee.

An auction on Sotheby’s describes the World Wide Web as "the first hypermedia browser/editor, allowing users to create and navigate links between files across a network of computers."

WWW — Most people use the terms ‘internet’ and ‘web’ interchangeably, but they’re actually different things. The internet is the underlying infrastructure that allows computers to send and receive data between one another. The web, meanwhile, is the graphical interface that lives on top of the internet through which everyday users can actually retrieve and view that content. It’s the browser you’re viewing this article through, which has been programmed to render text and images and all other rich data that is stored within webpage files.

That’s what Berners-Lee created in 1989, inventing the internet as we know it today. And the NFT he’s selling is a one-of-a-kind, autographed copy of the code powering it. The NFT includes the original archive of dated and time-stamped files containing the source code, about 9,555 lines long. There’s also a 30-minute animation of the code being written, and a letter from Berners-Lee reflecting on his creation of the web.

Digital collectibles — NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, are digital assets that cannot be replicated. A cryptographic key is created that may include data, like a link to where the source code is stored. Once created, the NFT is stored on a blockchain where its ownership is recorded on a ledger and tracked as it changes hands. The blockchain cannot be tampered with because a network of computers are all monitoring transactions and recognize if one computer tries to sneak in a change that doesn’t match the other computers’ logs.

NFTs are basically digital collectibles, and the market for them has boomed in the past year as digital creators capitalize on the trend to sell signed copies of their work. But skepticism remains that most people won’t want to buy digital artwork, and that the NFT trend is being propped up by a small number of wealthy cryptocurrency investors buying and flipping the collectibles for a profit. Back in March, digital artist Beeple sold a piece of .JPG artwork for $70 million.

But hey, if you’re someone who’s made their millions on the internet, getting a signed copy of the original code behind it might be worth it to you. And at least it would finally give Berners-Lee some money for his world-changing idea.