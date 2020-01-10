Forget 8K TVs, this "underwater scooter" was one of the best things at CES 2020

CES is a huge show. Something like 175,000 people — engineers, designers, buyers, media, influencers, etc — dropped in on Las Vegas to this year to get a first look at the future of consumer tech.

This year, it was easy to get swallowed up by 8K TVs, foldable screens, and electric car stuff.

This is my ninth CES and after nearly a decade of being jaded from covering iterative versions of existing gadgets, CES 2020 brought back the weird. Like the Sublue's Mix Pro, an "underwater scooter" that you grab with two hands and it propels you through the water.