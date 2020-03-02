3D printing can make the Supreme Oreo yours — for way less than $15K

Matty Benedetto of Unnecessary Inventions has turned his talents to the realm of hypebeasts. Seeing the fanfare for Supreme's unreleased Oreo, which is fetching more than $15,000 on the presale market, Benedetto decided to make his own with a 3D printer and the wonders of no bake desserts.

How it's made — In the YouTube clip, Benedetto began by making a 3D model of the cookie. He chose to sacrifice the "box" of Supreme's box logo in order to ensure all the details were rendered accurately. So, no, it's not a 1:1 replica — but we can live with that when we're talking about a transparent bootleg.

After printing the model and creating silicone molds, Benedetto decided to get creative with the culinary portion of his experiment. Instead of baking, he created a no bake mixture made of white chocolate, corn syrup, butter, golden Oreo crumbs, and red food coloring. Once all the ingredients were mixed, he simply poured the batter into the molds and let them sit in the fridge.

Lo and behold, the fake Oreos turned out pretty damn good. All the stars, ridges, dots, dashes — and most importantly, Supreme's Futura font — came through looking great.