Tamagotchi’s BTS collab is a k-pop obsessive’s dream come true

For the real BTS fans out there, it’s time to test your undying loyalty with the TinyTAN Tamagotchis. The companies collaborated to bring a modern, k-pop twist to the pocket-sized pets we all loved from the ‘90s.

Tamagotchi has been killing it lately with incredible collabs that give us good reason to relive that nostalgia of taking care of a virtual creature. This specific collab is perfect for members of the BTS army who’ve always wished for a part of the iconic Korean boy band to be with them at all times.

The TinyTAN Tamagotchis will come in two colors and can reveal one of seven characters: RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook. The TinyTAN that appears depends on how you interact with the “Magic Door” that they use to pass into the “real” world. And don’t worry, your Tamagotchified TinyTAN character won’t actually pass away from your accidental neglect. It just leaves through the Magic Door it first came through.

Tamagotchi / Amazon

Grow your TinyTAN — Like the original Tamagotchis, you grow your TinyTAN character by spending time with them, whether it’s waking them up, listening to music, doing dance practice or jumping in the sauna. You can also feed each of the TinyTAN characters their favorite foods, which includes steak, sushi or samgyupsal — pork belly that’s traditionally prepared on a Korean barbecue joint for those unaware.

The TinyTAN Tamagotchis feature two BTS-inspired mini-games where the avatars dance to “Dynamite” or can make a custard tart. I’m no k-pop stan, but I can’t argue with BTS’ affinity for custard tarts because they’re undoubtedly delicious. And depending on how you spend your time with your TinyTAN Tamagotchi and how many times you play the mini-games, the characters will change their outfits and hairstyles.

Tamagotchi / Amazon

They’re coming — Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America, Tamagotchi’s parent company, said that the TinyTAN versions are currently available for pre-order on Amazon. The purple version was inspired by the Magic Door that the TinyTANs travel through and the red version was based off BTS’ 2017 hit “Mic Drop,” that also has a TinyTAN remake. Both of the colorways will be $20.

There’ll also be a limited edition black version of the collab, called TinyTAN Hugmy Tamagotchi that includes a soft vinyl collectible which cradles the Tamagotchi. Bandai didn’t say how limited the black version will be, but I can see these selling out very quickly.

Tamagotchi / Amazon

According to Bandai, the TinyTAN Tamagotchis will ship out and be on store shelves by October 3. Knowing how dedicated to the cause the k-pop community tends to be, it’s probably a good idea to pre-order.