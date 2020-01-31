This is Tesla's production-ready Model Y crossover

Tesla’s Model Y crossover SUV is already under production, with deliveries slated for March (sooner than expected), and now we have a production model to oogle. In shareholder documents for the company’s latest earnings report, Tesla included a photo of a production Model Y.

There’s not much new to see here — Except that this isn’t a prototype. Rather, the vehicle pictured is what pre-order customers should expect to receive when their car arrives. In terms of design the Model Y basically looks like a beefier Model 3. In its earnings report, Tesla also announced that it was bumping the range of the Model Y all-wheel drive variant to 315 miles, up from 280 miles.

Tesla has been on a bit of a tear lately — Better than expected sales and the fast launch of its Shanghai factory have made investors bullish on the company. The accelerated timeline for the Model Y launch can be attributed in part to the new factory, with Tesla expecting to produce 150,000 cars annually in China. That frees up space at the Fremont facility, and the company expects to produce 500,000 cars annually between the two. The company was long plagued by manufacturing bottlenecks that slowed its ability to produce cars.

Tesla’s stock price soared more than 13 percent after hours following its earnings report earlier this week. It’s a welcome change for a company that has for years faced intense skepticism over the viability of its business. The company has continued to beat earnings expectations and says it doesn’t need to take on any further debt to stay afloat.