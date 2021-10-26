Tesla’s Cybertruck looks so futuristic we can’t tell if it’s real

Tech
Footage displayed on a monitor inside Tesla's showroom looks more like CGI than IRL.
Tesla’s Cybertruck has a lewk. The boxy, cyberpunk EV’s design is (intentionally) unlike pretty much any other electric vehicle on the market. In fact, it looks so futuristic that it can be hard to discern if it even exists.
Take this video, posted on Twitter by EV enthusiast Harsimran Bansal, for example. The clip shows off some apparent in-action footage which is being presented in one of Tesla’s showrooms. While it doesn’t necessarily reveal anything new about the Cybertruck, watching it is quite an experience — some of the shots feel almost surreal.