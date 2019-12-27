The all-electric Rivian R1T can make a 360-degree turn in place

Rivian’s forthcoming R1T pickup truck is probably the closest vehicle to Tesla’s Cybertruck that we’ve seen thus far. Now the company has released a video showing off the truck’s latest feature: Quad Motor Tank Turn. That’s an intense way of saying the truck can make a 360-degree spin from a standstill.

Independent torque — According to a Rivian spokesperson, the feature works by allowing each of the vehicle’s four motors to “independently control torque at each wheel.” The R1T is able to estimate how much friction is being produced between the tires and the road and applies just enough torque in each direction to produce a “controlled rotation”

Rivian keeps leveling up — While the company doesn’t have the clout or resources of Tesla, Rivian is building from the ground up at an impressive rate. This year alone the company has pulled in $4.3 billion in funds from powerful investors like Ford, Amazon, Cox Automotive, and T. Rowe Price.

And it’s set to release vehicles next year — That’s a huge leg up over Tesla; the company’s Cybertruck won’t even begin production until late 2021. Meanwhile, Rivian expects its truck to go on sale in late 2020 — which gives the company plenty of time to get ahead in sales before Elon’s monstrous creation even sees the light of day.

Okay, so maybe the average user won’t be completing the Quad Motor Tank Turn on a daily basis — but it does sound like it could be practical in tight suburban parking lots...right?