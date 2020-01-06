Elliot is a simple defibrillator that fits in your laptop bag

About 647,000 Americans die of heart attacks each year — that's 1 out of every 4 deaths. As a lightweight, portable defibrillator, the HeartHero Elliot would like to cut those statistics down significantly by being simple to use and easy to throw in a go-bag.

Attack — The problem with current defibrillators is that they're bulky, intimidating, and nobody thinks they need one... until they do. The Sudden Cardiac Arrest Association (SCAA) states: "If defibrillated within the first minute of collapse, the victim's chances for survival are close to 90 percent. For every minute that defibrillation is delayed, survival decreases by 7 percent to 10 percent. If it is delayed by more than 10 minutes, the chance of survival in adults is less than 5 percent." Which means we need automated external defibrillators (AEDs) basically everywhere we can get them.

Heart — HeartHero's Elliot, with its Speak & Spell-inspired design (see if you can connect the dots on the name, E.T. fans), aims to be the friendly defibrillator you can keep in your car, a bag, or in your medicine cabinet. It uses store-bought batteries, weighs less than 1lb, displays and speaks out audio and visual prompts for first time users in emergency situations, and pairs with a smartphone app for users to train with in preparation for use.