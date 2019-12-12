Back when the Pixel 4 launched in late October, Google released an update to its camera app. The software update added several features with the most important one being support for H.265/HEVC video.

Excuse me, but...what is H.265? — Glad you asked. H.265 is also known as High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC); the codec compresses high-resolution video into smaller file sizes so that clips take up less room on your phone. Recording video in H.265/HEVC as opposed to H.264/MPEG4 is especially useful on phones that don’t have a ton of storage to spare. Like the 64GB Pixel 4.