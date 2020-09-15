These noise-cancelling, audiophile-grade wireless earbuds are $100 off right now

Are you over it with your AirPods? Are you looking for something with a little more audiophile credibility? Want to make that wealthy dad across the street jealous? Well, you’re in luck because you can get Sony’s WF-1000XM3 wireless earbuds for less than half off when you buy them renewed.

Are the 1000XM3s… good? You bet your ass they are. Unlike the wimpy, categorically confusing noise cancelling on Samsung’s newest Galaxy Buds Live, the noise cancelling on the WF-1000XM3s is strong, powerful, and ready to go above and beyond the hum of your air conditioner and block out the screeching fighter jets flying above you in your neo-fascist police state.

Plus, we haven’t even covered sound quality. Here’s how What HiFi described the WF-1000XM3s:

There’s subtlety in spades as the bass notes of the track rise and fall in intensity. As the drum kit explodes into life for each chorus, the Sonys aren’t afraid to deliver each thwack with power and poise. This kind of dynamic dexterity is hard to communicate in big on-ear headphones, never mind small in-ear designs.

Want to know more? The SoundGuys have a great review on their website, and made a pretty comprehensive walk-through video embedded below:

Why buy renewed? Think about it this way: You're keeping one more piece of consumer tech out of a landfill, or worse, some rich guy's desk drawer. Plus, Amazon touts its "90-day Amazon Renewed Guarantee," meaning that if they're goofed up when you get them, you can just exchange them for another pair.

Sony’s WF-1000XM3s only have one real drawback, and it's that they aren’t water or sweat-resistant, so you’ll have to use something else for those hardcore gym sessions. But are you really going to the gym right now, during a global pandemic? Didn’t think so. So curl up in your favorite chair and put on some Kero Kero Bonito and enjoy those groovy waves.