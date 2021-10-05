Tech
With foldable phones on the rise, next-gen display technology is hotter than ever.
Crease or no crease, being able to fold a phone screen in half is pretty cool — but what if you could bend that same screen three times? Or four? Or contort it into the shape of a star?
Turns out researchers are actually working on making a display that can do just that, and in that pursuit, they’ve made some significant headway. The contraption you see here is a quantum LED (QLED) display from researchers at the Institute for Basic Science Nanoparticle Research Center that can fold and bend into actual origami.