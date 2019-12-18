This Mickey Mouse Amazon Echo Wall Clock just sold me on a wall clock in 2019

Who buys a wall clock in 2019? I just bought one and so did Input special projects editor Ryan Houlihan. Specifically, Amazon's Mickey Mouse Edition Echo Wall Clock. Look at it! It's retro beautiful. Just like that Amazon took my money... again.

The $50 Mickey Mouse Edition Clock has the one and only iconic Disney mascot with gloved hands in place of the hour and minute hands. If you don't know how to read an analog clock, it's never too late to learn. Like the regular Echo Wall Clock, the time is automatically synced so you never have to set it back or wind it forward for daylight saving time.