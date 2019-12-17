Toyota will deploy self-driving technology in commercial vehicles first

Toyota is finally throwing its hat in the self-driving vehicle ring. After initially choosing the slow lane for autonomous vehicle development, Toyota announced Tuesday that it will be adding self-driving features to its commercial vehicles before deploying them in personal vehicles.

Commercial vehicles first — Toyota is set to release its first “Level 2” self-driving vehicle — meaning it’s ready to drive on the highway only — in the near future. According to James Kuffner, a senior official at the company, it will be easier to apply self-driving tech to vehicles that don’t require constant monitoring, like non-passenger vehicles.

A slow road to autonomy — The wait for a self-driving Toyota you can buy for personal use will be quite a bit longer. The company has said in the past that its plan for autonomous vehicles is decades-long.

“It will take more time to achieve ‘Level 4’ for a personally-owned vehicle,” Kuffner said. Vehicles can drive themselves under limited conditions once technology has reached Level 4 status.