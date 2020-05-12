Uber has offered to buy Grubhub in a bid to make food delivery profitable

Uber is making moves while the market is down. Today it made an offer to acquire food delivery company Grubhub, according to Bloomberg. The purchase would make Uber the biggest player in U.S. food delivery and bring the business closer to profitability by eliminating a major competitor. Neither company has confirmed the news or a price.

According to Second Measure, which analyzes credit card transaction data to measure trends, Grubhub controls roughly 30 percent of the U.S. food delivery market while Uber Eats is at 20 percent.

Your food delivery is going to get even more pricey — Food delivery has become wildly more popular since the coronavirus pandemic closed restaurants to dine-in customers and forced everyone to shelter at home. During Uber's first quarter earnings report it said food delivery orders surged 52 percent as the pandemic began with total sales of $4.6 billion.

The business has always been unprofitable, however, because Uber has to compete with deep-pocketed rivals including DoorDash and Postmates, which have used billions of dollars from investors to deliver food at a loss in hopes of becoming the top player. The companies offer bonuses to drivers as well as frequent free deliveries for customers in order to attract orders. Uber doesn't disclose losses from its food delivery business but estimates find that it loses roughly one dollar for every dollar it brings in. Grubhub is already public and profitable, though the increased competition in recent years has reduced its earnings by quite a lot.

Normally consolidation of two major players might raise antitrust concerns, but the significant losses due to intense competition might make it easier for approval. The consolidation of two major players will likely mean higher prices for customers, though.

Maybe we'll collectively look back on these days as the good times when investor money subsidized the finer things, like free delivery of a Big Mac, which never really made sense financially. Money for the driver's time has to come from somewhere after all.

How times have changed — Investors were long skeptical of Uber's entry into food delivery because of the steep competition, but coronavirus has completely flipped that sentiment. Uber and Lyft's traditional ridesharing businesses saw a roughly 70 percent drop in ridership in April, though conversely the increase in food delivery has helped Uber offset some of that slack. Lyft does not offer food delivery so the pandemic may hit its revenue harder. Both companies have laid off or furloughed thousands of employees in recent weeks, especially customer support representatives who aren't needing when customers aren't taking rides.

Uber made another strategic move to shore up its business by selling its JUMP dockless bike business to Lime.