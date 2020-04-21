Vanmoof announces new S3 and X3 electric bikes, slashes price by a third

Today Vanmoof, the company that makes the extremely sleek and stylish S2 and X2 electric bikes, has announced two new models; the creatively named S3 and X3. This time around Vanmoof’s luxury urban cycles start at $1,998, a stark reduction from the last generation’s starting price of $3,398.

The S3 and X3 are essentially the same bike: the S3 is the larger model and the X3 is a bit smaller. Both have a number of changes and improvements over the last generation model, the most notable (other than the price) is a new automatic electronic gear shifting mechanism. Think of it as an automatic transmission for your bike.

Vanmoof S3.

Other small changes, like the integrated rear kick lock, removable “smart cartridge” which houses the electronics, and an improved display, among others, show that Vanmoof has taken a holistic approach to improving its bikes. Check out the entire list of changes in the graphic below:

The motor on the S3 and X3 appears to max out at 350 watts instead of 500 watts on the older and more expensive S2 and X2 bikes, but Ties Carlier, one of Vanmoof's co-founders, said that the company achieved "twice the power" with the new motor in the company's announcement livestream. Raw wattage isn't everything, after all, and it will be very interesting to see how Vanmoof's new electronic gear shifter applies that power to the ride. The battery retains the same 504W capacity as the older models, and the quoted range remains the same at 37-93 miles depending on the riding mode. Though, with a significantly lower wattage motor you would think the new S3 and X3 would squeeze out a small range improvement, but that doesn't seem to be the case on paper.

Vanmoof is taking orders on its website right now with deliveries starting in early July.

Update: Carlier explained in the Q&A that the S3 and X3 achieve twice the torque thanks to the shifter and the boost capacitors.