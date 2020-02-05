VSCO will now let you share videos too

Great news for VSCO girls and boys — this week VSCO announced its new video editing feature. From now on, VSCO subscribers will have the option to edit their photos and recordings through the app's Studio tab.

How to use the feature — It's similar to how you would edit pictures through the VSCO app. Simply head over to your Studio tab, look for the plus icon in the top right of your app, and you will see the Camera Roll and an option to choose between photos and, now, videos too. If you want to publish a video, select a clip from your gallery and edit it however you like.