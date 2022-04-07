Whoa
The piece of machinery was developed by Ascend Dynamics and it is the latest step in a project geared towards commercial availability.
The SkyPak V1 is a proof of concept, all-electric flying backpack developed by Daniel Gant of Ascend Dynamics. The personal aircraft is based on drone technology and is capable of vertical take-off and landing (VTOL), while giving users a total field of vision.
All of the rotors that power the SkyPak sit behind the passenger, opening up a more free-flowing flight experience.