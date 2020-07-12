What is 120Hz? The big new feature rumored for iPhone 12

Apple is rumored to be bringing a 120Hz display to its iPhone lineup.

Reports from DigiTimes, EverythingApplePro, Ice Universe and more claim the feature is on its way. The faster screen is expected to be limited to the most expensive two devices out of Apple's four-device lineup, coming to the premium 6.1-inch and 6.5-inch models while skipping the 5.4-inch and cheaper 6.1 inch models.

A 120Hz screen would mean a screen that updates 120 times per second, and that's got fans excited.