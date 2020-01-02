Craig Wilson
Xiaomi’s futuristic phone and its screen that wraps around the backside is delayed

It might have been too good to be true.

Xiaomi's Mi Mix Alpha promised to be a phone unlike any other with its "surround display" that wraps from front to back. The futuristic phone was supposed to go on sale last month for $2,800, but according to Abacus, the phone's delayed with no launch date on the horizon.

Premium materials and new sensors — In addition to pressure-sensitive virtual buttons on sci-fi display, the Mi Mix Alpha was meant to be built from a combination of titanium alloy, sapphire glass, and ceramic. Xiaomi also boasted about its triple cameras (one with 108-megapixels), and novel features like humidity and air-quality sensors (you can read the full list on the official product page over here).

A model for others — While there's no timeframe for when we'll see the Mi Mix Alpha in the wild, some of its premium features will make their way to other phones. Samsung’s reportedly bringing a 108-megapixel sensor to its next Galaxy phones, LG is doing interesting (and less interesting) things with flexible OLED screens, and pretty much everyone is going to be offering a 5G device.

Xiaomi’s traditionally favored affordability over the fanciful, but the Mi Mix Alpha offered a glimpse at the company’s ambitions. Perhaps, like Huawei, Xiaomi wants to give Apple and Samsung a run for their respective money. Let’s hope so. Because aiming for the top makes the incumbents try harder. But let’s hope this doesn’t start a trend for concept phones. We’re not sure our hearts could stand it.